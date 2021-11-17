Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $20.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 1,051 shares changing hands.

COLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76,168.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 171,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,216.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 27,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 118,044 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $686.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

