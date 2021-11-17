Colony Group LLC Takes Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -244.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

