Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 563.2% from the October 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

Shares of CLPBY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,122. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

