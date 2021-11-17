Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,441 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Columbia Sportswear worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $202,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth about $236,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $79.32 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.