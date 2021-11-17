Comerica Bank Acquires 6,685 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

