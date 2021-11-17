Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 71.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after buying an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,202 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

