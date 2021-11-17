Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,618,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $747.85.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $754.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $679.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.55. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $337.83 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.