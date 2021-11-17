Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. UBS Group cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $438.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.