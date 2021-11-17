Comerica Bank Sells 614 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,888,000 after purchasing an additional 63,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $267.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.82. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $269.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

