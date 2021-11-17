Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY opened at $15.04 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.