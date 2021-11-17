Comparing Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -137.11% Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23%

Vivos has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vivos and Assure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivos and Assure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 2,845.08 -$960,000.00 ($0.01) -8.45 Assure $3.52 million 91.63 -$15.04 million ($0.41) -13.29

Vivos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vivos beats Assure on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

