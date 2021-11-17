Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $143.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $317.94 or 0.00530647 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,018,895 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

