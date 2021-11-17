Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.26

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $73.03, with a volume of 299666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.84.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,456,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 35,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 106.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

