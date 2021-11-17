Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

CTTAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 46,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

