Contrasting GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GSI Technology and Ideal Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $27.73 million 5.27 -$21.50 million ($0.79) -7.59 Ideal Power $430,000.00 218.49 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -19.51

Ideal Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GSI Technology. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSI Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -61.13% -25.56% -21.98% Ideal Power -5.26% -23.27% -21.45%

Volatility and Risk

GSI Technology has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GSI Technology and Ideal Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ideal Power has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Summary

Ideal Power beats GSI Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment. It also offers services to the ongoing needs of the military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive and medical markets for SRAMs .The company was founded by Lee-Lean Shu and Robert Yau in March 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

