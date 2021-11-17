Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

