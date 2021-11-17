Conyers Park Sponsor Llc Sells 118,570 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Conyers Park Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $249,630.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $745,506.33.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3,037.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

