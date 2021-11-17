Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,579 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,885. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Shares of EA stock opened at $139.56 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.41 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

