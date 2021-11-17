Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core & Main Inc. is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main Inc. is based in St. Louis. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a peer perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

CNM stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,826,000. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

