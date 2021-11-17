Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James set a C$16.25 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.86.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$14.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$11.30 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.18%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.