Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director William John Clarke Sells 3,000 Shares

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director William John Clarke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$12,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$118,077.75.

William John Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, William John Clarke sold 12,500 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$50,000.00.

Shares of CVE:CGP opened at C$4.40 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.90.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

