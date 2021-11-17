Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS.
NYSE CAAP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 195,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,319. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $939.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile
Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.