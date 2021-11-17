Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS.

NYSE CAAP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 195,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,319. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $939.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth $273,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 75,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Corporación América Airports by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth $453,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

