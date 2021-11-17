Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Short Interest Update

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, an increase of 207.8% from the October 14th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 53.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In related news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher P. Lowe sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $488,855.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 5.0% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,953,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,386,000 after acquiring an additional 188,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,486,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,618,000 after acquiring an additional 159,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,043,000 after acquiring an additional 275,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,455,000 after acquiring an additional 40,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRTX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $438.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.27. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

