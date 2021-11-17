CoTrader (COT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,048.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $2,048.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00223069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

