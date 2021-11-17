Counos X (CCXX) Price Hits $53.42

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last seven days, Counos X has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for $53.42 or 0.00089090 BTC on major exchanges. Counos X has a total market cap of $954.08 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00069188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00070778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00093255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,442.98 or 1.00804634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,216.18 or 0.07031602 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Counos X Coin Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,860,247 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin . The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/CounosX

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

Counos X Coin Trading

