Cowen Lowers F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Price Target to $17.00

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cowen from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Get F45 Training alerts:

Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19. F45 Training has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Research analysts expect that F45 Training will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $48,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.