Cranswick (LON:CWK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,600.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and last traded at GBX 3,584 ($46.83), with a volume of 40625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,600 ($47.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,025 ($52.59).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,604.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,841.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58.

In related news, insider Jim Brisby sold 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($52.26), for a total value of £320 ($418.08).

Cranswick Company Profile (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

