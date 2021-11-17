Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

