Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWOB. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.42. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,347. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

