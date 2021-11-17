Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $13.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after buying an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

EFG traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $112.57. 389,455 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

