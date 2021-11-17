Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 634.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 188.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,780 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,901. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.46%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 6,840 shares of company stock worth $157,106 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

