Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,446. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $75.53.

