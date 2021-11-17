Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $9.20 Million Position in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Inspire 100 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $9,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIBL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. Inspire 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.

