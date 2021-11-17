Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,838,000 after acquiring an additional 559,591 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 860,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,626,000 after acquiring an additional 107,877 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,244,000 after purchasing an additional 539,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the period.

Shares of IGV stock traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $445.78. The stock had a trading volume of 616,090 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.65.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

