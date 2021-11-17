Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 23,028 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698,957 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,869 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 585,917 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,581,000 after buying an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$50.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,169. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.15.

