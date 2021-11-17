Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

NYSE USB traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. 47,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,706. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

