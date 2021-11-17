Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 11,108 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. 5,369,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59.

