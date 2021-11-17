Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,490 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $190.15. The company had a trading volume of 592,690 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.81.

