Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 6,079 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.25. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.93. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $145.39 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

