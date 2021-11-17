CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. CREDIT has a total market cap of $12,371.97 and approximately $24,934.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

