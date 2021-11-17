Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 168.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,712 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

AGRO opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.26. Adecoagro S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

