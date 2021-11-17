Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.65. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

