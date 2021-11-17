Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,129,000 after purchasing an additional 347,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,906,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.