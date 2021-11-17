Credit Suisse AG Sells 805 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,080,000 after buying an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 116,606 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on EPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.