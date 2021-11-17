Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of CPG opened at $4.68 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

