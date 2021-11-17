Critical Analysis: Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) versus Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Graphite Bio and Organovo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphite Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Organovo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Graphite Bio presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 197.31%. Given Graphite Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Graphite Bio is more favorable than Organovo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Graphite Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Organovo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Graphite Bio and Organovo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$68.37 million N/A N/A Organovo $2.20 million 21.53 -$16.83 million ($1.36) -4.00

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than Graphite Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Graphite Bio and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphite Bio N/A N/A N/A Organovo N/A -32.38% -31.38%

Summary

Graphite Bio beats Organovo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company was founded in April 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

