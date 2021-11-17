Critical Analysis: Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) versus VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 4 5 0 2.40 VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus target price of $12.26, suggesting a potential upside of 19.10%. VAALCO Energy has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and VAALCO Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $53.68 billion 1.25 $1.14 billion $3.94 2.61 VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 3.30 -$48.18 million $0.74 5.11

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 34.87% 25.88% 9.10% VAALCO Energy 28.26% 26.79% 12.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.