Critical Comparison: TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) vs. Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of TriState Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of TriState Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TriState Capital and Westbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriState Capital 0 3 0 1 2.50 Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriState Capital currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.40%. Given TriState Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TriState Capital is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares TriState Capital and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriState Capital 24.58% 11.15% 0.61% Westbury Bancorp 24.06% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriState Capital and Westbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriState Capital $274.30 million 3.61 $45.23 million $1.57 19.03 Westbury Bancorp $38.05 million 2.15 $7.22 million $3.56 8.64

TriState Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriState Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TriState Capital has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriState Capital beats Westbury Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals. The Investment Management segment delivers advisory and sub-advisory investment management services primarily to institutional investors, mutual funds and individual investors. The Parent and Other consists of the general operating activity of the company. The company was founded on May 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Bend, WI.

