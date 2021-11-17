Critical Survey: NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) & Peak Fintech Group (NASDAQ:TNT)

Peak Fintech Group (NASDAQ:TNT) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Peak Fintech Group and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peak Fintech Group -6.77% -13.09% -7.18% NortonLifeLock 32.95% -216.09% 14.30%

This table compares Peak Fintech Group and NortonLifeLock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peak Fintech Group $31.87 million 0.00 -$2.04 million N/A N/A NortonLifeLock $2.55 billion 5.75 $554.00 million $1.50 16.81

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Peak Fintech Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Peak Fintech Group and NortonLifeLock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peak Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NortonLifeLock 0 3 4 0 2.57

NortonLifeLock has a consensus target price of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.36%.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Peak Fintech Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peak Fintech Group Company Profile

Peak Fintech Group, Inc. is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment provides commercial loans to entrepreneurs and SMEs and giving turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The Other segment includes activity and unallocated portion of the Canadian parent company’s services and all non-operating holdings registered in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc. engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

