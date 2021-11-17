Croda International (LON:CRDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10,005.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £100.05 ($130.72) and last traded at GBX 9,998 ($130.62), with a volume of 28921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,962 ($130.15).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.96 billion and a PE ratio of 54.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,070.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,065.99.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

